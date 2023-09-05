Netflix is giving a glimpse of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the stop-motion animated film Tuesday.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is a sequel to the 2000 film Chicken Run, which featured the voices of Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson as chickens Ginger and Rocky. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi voice Ginger and Rocky in the new movie, with Bella Ramsey as the pair's daughter Molly.

The new teaser shows Ginger (Newton) and crew plan and execute a daring break-in at a chicken farm.

The voice cast also includes Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed.

"For Ginger and the flock, all is at stake when the dangers of the human world come home to roost; they'll stop at nothing even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk to save chicken-kind. This time, they're breaking in!" an official description reads.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is written by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O'Farrell and Rachel Tunnard and directed by Sam Fell.

The film will have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October and start streaming Dec. 15 on Netflix.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hails from Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep.