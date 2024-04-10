CMT will explore the making of the Chet Atkins tribute album 'We Still Can't Say Goodbye' - A Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins in a new documentary.

The one-hour special 'We Still Can't Say Goodbye' - A Making of a Musicians' Tribute to Chet Atkins and his Legacy Remembered will premiere April 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on CMT.

The documentary is produced by Opry Entertainment Group in collaboration with Morningstar Music Productions.

A Making of a Musicians' Tribute follows the making of the album, which features 22 artists, including Vince Gill, Eric Clapton, Tommy Emmanuel, Ricky Skaggs, James Taylor, Alison Krauss, Brad Paisley and Sierra Hull.

Atkins, a pioneering country music musician known as "Mr. Guitar," died at age 77 in June 2001.

"The first day of filming was marked by Tommy Emmanuel's recording of 'Mr. Guitar.' However, it was his intimate stories that truly captured the essence of the man they sought to honor. Chet Atkins was more than just a talented producer, studio head, and guitarist; he was also a humble, caring mentor who left a profound impact on countless musicians," producer Kathryn Russ said in a press release.

"Producing this TV special on the making of the new tribute album for iconic Opry member Chet Atkins has been truly inspiring. It's been a remarkable experience witnessing legendary artists unite to honor Chet's legacy. Through this special, we hope viewers experience the timeless and lasting influence the extraordinary Chet Atkins had on country music," executive producer Martin Fischer added.

'We Still Can't Say Goodbye' - A Musician's Tribute to Chet Atkins will be released the same day.