Netflix is previewing Season 2 of the docuseries America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, which premieres on the streamer June 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer released Wednesday, the cheerleaders anticipate the results of a competitive audition process.

"You're like 'when we make this team, we're gonna make it together 'cause we're friends,'" a hopeful says as the girls laugh and eat pizza together. "But then it doesn't always end up like that."

The sophomore season will give a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the cheerleading squad during the 2024-2025 NFL football season, beginning with tryouts.

"DCC (Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders) is the pinnacle of professional cheerleading, and Kelli Finglass, the team director, and Judy Trammell, the head choreographer, have returned to find the 36 best dancers from this smiling army of hopefuls," the official synopsis reads.

Greg Whitely (Cheer) directs Season 2, which arrives roughly a year after the docuseries premiered.