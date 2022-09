Charlie Puth is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer released the single "I Don't Think That I Like Her" on Friday.

In "I Don't Think That I Like Her," Puth reflects on being unlucky in love.

"I don't think that I like her anymore / Girls are all the same / All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart," he sings.

"I Don't Think That I Like Her" will appear on Puth's forthcoming third studio album, Charlie. Puth will release the full album Oct. 7.

Charlie also features the singles "Light Switch," "That's Hilarious," "Left and Right" featuring BTS member Jungkook and "Smells Like Me."

"It took some time to find my sound, and you'll finally be able to hear it on my new album CHARLIE," Puth wrote on Instagram in August.

Charlie will mark Puth's first album since Voicenotes, released in May 2018.

The singer came to fame on YouTube and is known for the singles "One Call Away," "We Don't Talk Anymore" featuring Selena Gomez , "Attention" and "How Long."