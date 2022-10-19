Peacock announced additional casting for the comedy Bupkis on Wednesday. Pete Davidson writes and stars in the streaming comedy based on his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bupkis previously cast Edie Falco as Davidson's mother, and Joe Pesci as his grandfather.

Davidson left Saturday Night Live in May at the end of the 47th Season. He since starred in the romantic comedy Meet Cute, released on Peacock Sept. 21.

Lorne Michaels executive produces. Judah Miller is showrunner and Davidson's longtime writing partner Dave Sirus is also writing.

Bupkis will be a half-hour comedy. Peacock has not announced a premiere date yet.