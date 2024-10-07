Charli XCX is teasing her upcoming remix album, which drops Friday.

Brat and it's completely different but also still brat will feature collaborations with BB Trickz, Ariana Grande , The 1975, Jon Hopkins, Caroline Polachek, Bladee, A.G. Cook, The Japanese House, Tinashe, Julian Casablancas , Bon Iver and Shygirl.

The 32-year-old singer has already shared her remixes of "360," "Talk Talk," "Von Dutch," "Girl, So Confusing" and "Guess," featuring Robyn and Yung Lean, Troye Sivan, A.G. Cook and Addison Rae, Lorde and Billie Eilish, respectively.

She and Troye Sivan are currently on their Sweat arena tour, which concludes in North America Oct. 23 before the duo kicks off the U.K. leg of the tour.

Charli XCX previewed the remix collaborations with an Instagram photo carousel that shows lime green billboards featuring artist names, which are read right to left.

Ariana Grande commented on that post with heart emojis, and her response generated more than 1,700 replies.

The upcoming album is the seventh from Charli XCX. Brat dropped in June.