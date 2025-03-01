Charli XCX and Chappell Roan were among the Brit Awards winners in London Saturday.

Charli XCX was named Best Dance Act and Guess, her collaboration with Billie Eilish, was deemed Best Song.

Roan earned the honor for Best International Song for "Good Luck, Babe," Raye picked up the prize for Best R&B Act, Stormy went home with the trophy for Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Ezra Collective was voted Best Group.

The Last Dinner Party was selected Best New Artist, Fontaines DC won for Best International Group, Sam Fender scored the statuette for Best Alternative/Rock Act and Jade won the Brit for Best Pop Act.

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted the event at the O2 Arena.