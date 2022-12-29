The Challenge couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols are celebrating their baby girl's birth.

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Liliana Marie, on Tuesday.

Compono and Nichols shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of their baby girl.

"On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie," Compono captioned her post.

Fellow The Challenge alums Kam Williams, Kyle Christie and Cheyenne Floyd were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats she's too adorable," Williams wrote.

"Beautiful, congrats to all of you guys," Christie added.

"she's beautiful congratulations!" Floyd said.

Compono and Nichols welcomed their first child, son Anthony Joseph, in September 2021. Nichols shared a photo Thursday of himself holding Anthony and the new baby.

"Just call me super dad," he wrote.

Compono and Nichols first met during The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. The couple got engaged in December 2019 and married in April.