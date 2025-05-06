Ciara, 39, wore a black LaQuan Smith gown featuring silver strings of crystals, while Wilson sported a black suit.
Louis Vuitton men's creative director Pharrell Williams, who was among the event's co-chairs alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, wore his own design, which included some 100,000 pearls. He was accompanied by his partner, Helen Lasichanh.
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, meanwhile, wore a blue Harbison Studio dress with a white collar and long train, and was joined by her partner, professional football player Jonathan Owens.
