Celebrity chef and reality TV star Gordon Ramsay announced on Instagram that his wife Tana has given birth to their sixth child.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls.... Done," Ramsay wrote Saturday.

The post included three photos of his smiling wife cuddling their newborn in her hospital bed.

One of the images showed Ramsay kissing the baby's head as Tana, 49, held him.

Ramsay turned 57 last Wednesday.