Celebrities enjoyed a date night out at the 2022 American Music Awards.

Pink and Carey Hart, Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts, Eric Winter and Roselyn Sanchez Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem, and other couples attended the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

Pink and Hart, a former professional motocross competitor, walked the red carpet with their children, daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, 5.

Pink wore a black and gold fringed dress with a jagged cutout, while Hart, Willow and Jameson wore all-black outfits.

Pink performed her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" at the ceremony. She also performed a tribute to actress Olivia Newton-John, who died at age 73 in August following a battle with breast cancer.

"Never Not Gonna Dance Again" appears on Pink's forthcoming album, Trustfall, slated for release Feb. 17, 2023. The singer released a single and music video for the song this month.

Nash, an actress, and Betts, a singer, were all smiles as they posed for photos and shared a kiss on the red carpet. Nash wore a black dress with elbow-length gloves, while Betts sported a green suit with black, red and yellow accents.

Nash and Betts married in August 2020. Nash said on Watch What Happens Live in April 2021 that media mogul Oprah Winfrey was among the first to know about her relationship with Betts.

"All of my friends had a supportive reaction, because they want more than anything for me to be happy. But the first two celebrities I told ... the first three -- Sherri Shepherd Ava DuVernay and the big O, Oprah Winfrey ," Nash said.

Singer Taylor Swift was the big winner at Sunday's American Music Awards. Bad Bunny, BeyonceÌ and Harry Styles also took home awards.