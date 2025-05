Comedian Cedric the Entertainer has signed on to host the CBS/Paramount+ special, The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition.

The show is set to kick of Memorial Day weekend, airing on Friday, May 23.

The network promised the program will spotlight "sidesplitting summertime viral videos from across the globe."

"Cedric also honors the brave men and women serving in the U.S. military with a special tribute," according to a press release.