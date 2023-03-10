The two-part series finale for NCIS: Los Angeles is set for May 14 and May 21 on CBS.

An Entertainment Tonight special hosted by Kevin Frazier will air after the last episode.

"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement Friday.

"We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

The cast includes Chris O'Donnell, LL COOL J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney.

The network announced in January that the show would not return for a 15th season.