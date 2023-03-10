CBS sets dates for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' two-part finale
UPI News Service, 03/10/2023
The two-part series finale for NCIS: Los Angeles is set for May 14 and May 21 on CBS.
ADVERTISEMENT
An Entertainment Tonight special hosted by Kevin Frazier will air after the last episode.
"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet," showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement Friday.
"We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years. Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.