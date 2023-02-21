CBS announced the renewal of nine series on Tuesday. NCIS, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawai'i, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo and 48 Hours will return for the 2023-24 season.

NCIS will be entering its 21st season, while its Hawai'i spinoff will be in its third. News magazine 60 Minutes will have its 56th season and 48 Hours its 37th.

CSI: Vegas, a reboot of the original CSI, premiered in 2021. Next season will be its third.

Reality competition Survivor will have its 45th season, having averaged two seasons a year since 2000. The Amazing Race will enjoy its 35th.

Tough as Nails will enter its fifth season and Lingo its second.