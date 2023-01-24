CBS has renewed its Cedric the Entertainer sitcom, The Neighborhood, for the 2023-24 broadcast season.

"The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement Monday.

"From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season."

The cast of the Los Angeles-set series also includes Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan.