CBS has announced it is working on a Matlock remake starring Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates and a spinoff of The Good Fight led by Carrie Preston.

The late Andy Griffith played the titular criminal defense attorney for nine seasons from 1986 to 1992.

"After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within," the network said in a synopsis for the new version.

Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman will be an executive producer on the show and writing the pilot for the legal drama.

Preston would reprise her role of Elsbeth Tascioni in Elsbeth, the follow-up to The Good Wife, which ran 2009 to 2016, and The Good Fight, which aired 2017 to 2022.

Franchise creators Robert and Michelle King are writing the script, and Robert is onboard to direct the pilot.

The two shows are expected to premiere during the 2023-24 television season.