CBS found a breakout hit in October with the series Fire Country, starring Max Theriot as Bode Donovan. The series averaged 8 million viewers per episode on broadcast and over 10 million with streaming and other video-on-demand platforms factored in.

The network said Friday that the series has been renewed for a second season.

Per the synopsis, "Max Thieriot (Seal Team) stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son - until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Fire Country stars veteran actor Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.

Season 1, Episode 9 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST. On Jan. 29, another new episode of Fire Country will immediately follow the AFC championship game.