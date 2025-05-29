Music artist and model Cassie Ventura and her husband, Alex Fine, are now parents of three.

Ventura gave birth to a boy, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday, joining the couple's children Sunny and Frankie.

The news arrives two weeks after Ventura testified in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing criminal trial. The singer dated Combs for 11 years, and detailed incidents of physical abuse during her testimony.

A February post announcing Ventura's pregnancy had accumulated several comments of support.

"Thank you for being a voice for all victims of abuse," one comment reads. "You're making history. Stay strong girl."

In a March birthday post for Fine, Ventura said her husband has "taken care of me and my heart like no other."

"You're hands down the best girl dad and I'm so excited to see you now become a father to our son!" she wrote.

Fine commented that Ventura is "the best mom, wife and best friend."