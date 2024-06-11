Carly Pearce took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country music singer, 34, performed her song "Truck on Fire" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

In "Truck on Fire," Pearce sings about a cheating partner and setting his prized Z71 truck on fire.

The performance followed Pearce's announcement that she was recently diagnosed with the heart condition pericarditis.

"Truck on Fire" appears on Pearce's fourth album, Hummingbird, released Friday.

The album also features the single "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton and 12 other tracks, including "Country Music Made Me Do It."

"'hummingbird' is finally here! I put my heart and soul into this record & I hope it finds you on your journey in the exact right moment," Pearce said Friday on Instagram.

Hummingbird is Pearce's first album since 29: Written in Stone in 2021.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!