Carly Pearce says her collaboration with Chris Stapleton came about after she DMed the singer's wife on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pearce, 33, recalled on Monday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show how she first approached Morgane Stapleton about working with Stapleton on "We Don't Fight Anymore."

Pearce had nothing but praise for Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy-winning country music singer, calling him "one of the greatest vocalists of all time."

"Everything he sings, I don't care if it's a verse [or] it's a chorus, it's the greatest thing I've ever heard," she added.

Pearce said she wrote "We Don't Fight Anymore" about a year before approaching Stapleton but just envisioned him singing it.

"I love collaborations. I love being a part of other people's music, and I'm just a fan of him," the singer said of Stapleton.

"I DMed his wife on Instagram," she added. "To see if he would maybe sing the song with me. 'Cause I feel like, to get to Chris, you gotta go to the wife, 'cause she's the girl ... And it worked!"

Pearce and Stapleton released "We Don't Fight Anymore" in September.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The pair will perform the song at the ACM Awards on Nov. 8.