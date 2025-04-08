'Captain America: Brave New World' to arrive on digital April 15
UPI News Service, 04/08/2025
Captain America: Brave New World arrives for purchase on digital platforms beginning April 15, Marvel Entertainment announced Tuesday.
The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the newly-minted Captain America previously known as Falcon, while Harrison Ford portrays a fictional U.S. president.
"Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross," an official synopsis reads. "He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red."
