The Cannes International Series Festival, or Canneseries, announced Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will receive this year's Konbini Commitment Award.

The Cannes, France, festival, which showcases and promotes television series from around the world, said in a press release that Coughlan will be present April 28 to receive the award and give "an exceptional masterclass in which she will look back on her career and the positions she has taken."

The Konbini Commitment Award is described as an Honorific Prize for creatives "who have distinguished themselves by the artistic quality and societal, innovative and/or revolutionary dimension of their work."

Coughlan is most recognizable for her role as Penelope Bridgerton, aka Lady Whistledown, on the Netflix series Bridgerton, which recently released a sneak peek into its upcoming fourth season. She is also known for her work in comedy series Derry Girls, TV series Big Mood and the Barbie movie.