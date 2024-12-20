Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are teasing their upcoming movie, Back in Action, which lands Jan. 17 on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip posted to social media shows Foxx playing a piano and singing "Back in action, back in action, satisfaction, we're back in action," as Diaz dances.

The video then shows the pair sitting side by side on the piano bench.

"People don't even realize how long we've been friends," Foxx says.

"That's true," Diaz agrees. "Since we were in Any Given Sunday together, which was in 1999. And now we're back in action baby."

Foxx begins singing once again, listing what has happened since the pair became friends.

Diaz worked on four Shrek movies, for instance, and the duo worked together on Annie.

"And now we're back together for another movie," Diaz says. "And I am just so excited."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Back in Action follows a pair of spies returning to work after ditching their CIA jobs to start a family.

Foxx also stars in a new Netflix comedy special, which is now streaming.