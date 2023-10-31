'Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards' to air Nov. 25 on CBS
UPI News Service, 10/31/2023
This year's Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards special will air on CBS in November.
ADVERTISEMENT
CBS and theGrio said in a press release Tuesday that the second annual awards show will air Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.
Byron Allen presents theGrio Awards celebrates excellence in film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice and more. The special pays tribute to "the history makers, change agents and artists who define and influence our world."
The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood and comedian Roy Wood co-host the event, which recently took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
"I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us," Byron Allen said in a statement. "Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Allen is known for founding the Allen Media Group.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.