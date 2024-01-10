Busy Philipps says it was "incredible" to see her best friend Michelle Williams narrate Britney Spears' memoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philipps reacted to Williams narrating the audiobook version of Spears' memoir The Woman in Me during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Philipps recalled how she and Williams "lost it" when Williams first landed the gig.

"She was like, 'I have to do this, right?' and I was like, 'Yes! Obviously,'" she said.

Philipps said Williams "really felt a connection" to Spears' book, which recounts Spears' life and career, including the difficulties she experienced as a woman in the entertainment industry.

"We all came up in a very particular time in this industry ... as young women," Philipps said. "We were subjected to a lot. I think that there was a lot that was really, sadly very relatable to all women in Britney's book."

"I thought that Michelle doing it was just incredible and really beautiful," she added. "Britney deserves our respect."

Philipps and Williams came to fame on Dawson's Creek, which had a six-season run on The WB from 1998 to 2003.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The pair recalled how they immediately connected on the set of Dawson's Creek during an episode of Busy Tonight in 2020.

"We ended up immediately loving each other," Philipps said.

Philipps plays Summer on the Peacock series Girls5eva and will appear in the Mean Girls musical film, which opens in theaters Friday.