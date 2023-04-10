Bupkis is written and executive produced by Davidson, who stars alongside Edie Falco and Joe Pesci. Judah Miller serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Dave Sirus as writer and executive producer.
The show is a semi-autobiographical series based on Davidson's life that follows a fictionalized version of the actor and comedian as he "attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships."
Falco plays Davidson's mom, while Pesci portrays Davidson's grandfather.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.