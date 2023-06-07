'Bupkis': Episode 2 of Pete Davidson series to stream on YouTube, air on NBC
UPI News Service, 06/07/2023
Episode 2 of Pete Davidson's series Bupkis is coming to YouTube and NBC.
Peacock announced in a press release Wednesday that the episode will stream on YouTube and air Saturday on NBC.
The episode is available to stream now on YouTube and will broadcast Saturday on NBC following a Saturday Night Live rerun featuring Miles Teller as host and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest.
Bupkis is a comedy written, executive produced and starring Davidson, an actor and comedian known for his work with SNL. Judah Miller and Dave Sirus also wrote and executive produced the show, with Miller as showrunner and Lorne Michaels as an executive producer.
The series presents a fictionalized version of Davidson's life as he "attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships."
