Disney+ is gearing up for the release of BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and December premiere date for the eight-part docuseries Monday.

BTS Monuments explores the highs and lows that K-pop group BTS has experienced across its 10-year career.

The show features new interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

BTS Monuments looks back on key moments, including BTS' formation, winning best new artist at the 2013 Melon music awards, debuting at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, and speaking at the United Nations.

Other highlights include the BTS members reflecting on how they felt about meeting each other, the difficulties of isolating during COVID, and J-Hope's surprise birthday party.

The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1 - The Beginning

Episode 2 - Adolescence

Episode 3 - Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 - Disconnected

Episode 5 - Welcome!

Episode 6 - Begin and Again

Episode 7 - Still Purple

Episode 8 - Promise for Tomorrow

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 20 on Disney+, with subsequent episodes to be released in pairs on Wednesdays.

Other BTS content, including BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA, Suga: Road to D-Day and J-Hope In the Box, is available to stream now on Disney+.