South Korean boy band BtoB will return with a new EP in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group announced the mini album, Wind and Wish, alongside a teaser Tuesday.

The teaser features a green "BtoB" logo that transforms into a four-leaf clover.

BtoB will release Wind and Wish on May 2. The EP will be the group's first Korean release since the album Be Together in February 2022.

BtoB is known for the singles "2nd Confession," "Remember That," "Pray (I'll Be Your Man)" and "Only One for Me."

The group consists of Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel and Sungjae, and made its debut in 2012.