Country music artist Bryce Leatherwood was crowned the winner of The Voice Season 22 Tuesday night.

"Thank you COACH! Wow what a moment I will cherish forever. God bless every contestant, fan, and member of this beautiful team!" Leatherwood tweeted, giving a shout-out to his mentor on the NBC competition series, Blake Shelton.

Shelton tweeted at him: "You are so damn deserving of this. Thank you America and GET READY WORLD!!!"

Leatherwood is a 22-year-old singer from Statesboro, Ga.

"Leatherwood grew up going to his granddaddy's farm where they would ride around together and listen to country music. Leatherwood couldn't imagine life without his grandfather, who was diagnosed with lung cancer when Leatherwood was young but is still going strong to this day -- and was seen multiple times on The Voice supporting his grandson from afar," NBC said in a press release.

"Leatherwood is finishing up his final year at Georgia Southern University and completing a degree in business in hopes of managing his music career. The college bar scene is where he got experience on stage, and it's also how he pays his bills."

Bodie was the runner-up and Morgan Myles came in third place in this season's finale.

Carson Daly was the host, and the coaches were Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello.