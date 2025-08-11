According to an official synopsis, "this biographical drama focuses with gratifying specificity on the nitty-gritty of Springsteen's songwriting, while never shying away from the realities of his familial traumas and personal depression."
"The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in," Cooper said in a statement. "... Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.
Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper's Is This Thing On? will wrap the festival with its premiere.
