Paramount Pictures released the first trailer for its animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem on Wednesday.

It was directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears from a screenplay by the writing teams of Rowe, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

"After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts," a synopsis said.

"Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Wednesday's 2 1/2-minute preview shows the Turtles talking about the normal lives they wish they could lead -- going to high school, meeting girls -- if only they weren't mutants.

They then decide to embrace their abilities and start cleaning up their city by fighting crime.

"My son Michelangelo, you have heart," said the Turtles' adopted father Splinter the rat. "Donatello, you have wisdom. Raphael, you have bravery. And Leonardo, honor."