The Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunited this week in the wake of Andre Braugher's death.

Beatriz, Lo Truglio and Miller shared a group photo Thursday on Instagram.

"Nine-Nine Forever," Beatriz, who played Rosa Diaz, captioned her post.

Lo Truglio, who portrayed Charles Boyle, said he shared stories, laughs and tears with his former co-stars at the gathering.

"The squad had a great time last night. I'm a lucky dog to have all of these wonderful, funny, kind people still in my life. Many stories, many laughs, a few tears, sometimes both at the same time. Like it should be. NINE-NINE!" he wrote.

"A few memories. A few tears. A few laughs...lots of love," Miller, who played Norm Scully, said.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a comedy created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, had an eight-season run from 2013 to 2021.

Braugher, who played the beloved character Raymond Holt, died at age 61 in December 2023. His publicist later said Braugher died of lung cancer.

Crews, Lo Truglio, Peretti and Fumero were among those to pay tribute to Braugher on social media following his death.

"Love you. Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and epitome of still waters run deep," Peretti, who portrayed Gina Linetti, said.

"I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick," she added. "Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina?"