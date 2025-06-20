Season 4 of Bridgerton has finished filming.

The upcoming debutante season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's romance with Sophie Baek, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha, respectively.

The video clip on the show's official Instagram account shows the various cast members leaving their trailers as they conclude production.

"Do join us in bidding our dear Ton a farewell as they conclude production of the forthcoming season," the caption reads. "Indeed, there is much to look forward to..."

Simone Ashley, who has portrayed Kate Sharma since Season 2 of the show, previously said returning to the set "was so nostalgic."

"We were in the Bridgerton house, and it's wild because life has moved on, but the place stays the same. It's been five, six years since the show started. I've been on it since 2022. So what, three years?" she said in a recent interview. "But stepping back in feels like no time has passed."

Season 4 also stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Katie Leung, Luke Newton, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Isabella Wei.