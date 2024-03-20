Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series. The show follows the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings living in Regency-era London.

Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), while Season 2 shone a spotlight on Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey). Season 3 will highlight Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

The new clip opens with Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) asking Anthony for a moment alone at a ball. Anthony then approaches his wife, Kate (Simone Ashley), and the newlyweds share a dance.

"As one can see, life after marriage has not dimmed the flames that burn between these two in the slightest," a logline reads.

Bridgerton Season 3 will be split into two parts, with Part 1 to premiere May 16 and Part 2 to follow June 13.

Netflix shared a clip from the season in February that shows Penelope (Coughlan) confront Colin (Newton).