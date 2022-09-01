Brendan Gleeson has joined the cast of the Joker sequel.

Deadline reported Thursday that Gleeson, 67, will appear in the new film Joker: Folie i Deux.

Gleeson joins previously announced stars Joaquin Phoenix, who will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker, and Lady Gaga, who will portray Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz will also return as Sophie Dumond.

Variety confirmed Gleeson's casting.

Joker director Todd Phillips will return to direct Joker: Folie i Deux and also co-wrote the script with Scott Silver. The film will be a musical speculated to take place in Arkham Asylum.

The original Joker opened in theaters in October 2019 and was nominated for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Phillips.

Production on the sequel is expected to begin in December, with a release date of Oct. 4, 2024.

Gleeson is known for such films as Braveheart, Gangs of New York and 28 Days Later, and for playing "Mad Eye" Moody in the Harry Potter films. He will next star in the Martin McDonagh comedy-drama The Banshees of Inisherin.