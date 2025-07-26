Breaking Bad writer-director Vince Gilligan's Pluribus is set to premiere on Apple TV+ Nov. 7.

Starring Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn and Sneaky Peak actress Karolina Wydra, the nine-episode series is billed by the streaming service as a "genre-bending original" about what happens "when the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

Carlos Manuel Vesga, Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte will also appear in the series, which is slated to run through Dec. 26.

The show has already been renewed for a second season.