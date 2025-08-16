"Over the course of one day, Claire the princess (Molly Ringwald), Andrew the athlete (Emilio Estevez), Brian the brain (Anthony Michael Hall), Allison the basket case (Ally Sheedy) and John the criminal (Judd Nelson) break through their social barriers and reveal the private struggles beneath their public identities," a synopsis from Universal Pictures said.
"Under the wary eye of Vice Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason) -- and the side-eye observations of custodian Carl (John Kapelos) -- they begin as strangers and leave with a deeper understanding of themselves and each other."
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.