Brandy and Rita Ora will once again portray Cinderella and the Queen of Hearts in the upcoming Descendants film, Disney announced Tuesday.

The pair join Paolo Montalban and Melanie Paxson, who will again portray King Charming and the Fairy Godmother.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will also star Kylie Cantrall as Red, the daughter of Queen of Hearts, and Malia Baker as Chloe, who is Cinderella's daughter.

The film shows the aftermath of the duo's "time-traveling adventures in the 2024 hit film Descendants: The Rise of Red," an official synopsis reads.

The movie, which is the fifth in the franchise, also stars Liamani Segura, Brendon Tremblay, Alexandro Byrd, Kiara Romero, Joel Oulette, Zavien Garret, Ryan McEwen and Dayton Paradis, Leonardo Nam.

Wicked Wonderland is directed by Kimmy Gatewood and will premiere in 2026, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.