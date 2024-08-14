A new trailer for The Front Room shows a woman fights back against an evil mother-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer opens with expectant mother Belinda, played by Brandy, speaking to her husband: "Everything is a mess. Work, this house still isn't right. What are we gonna do Norman?"

The answer seems to arrive when Belinda's mother-in-law (Kathryn Hunter) offers them a large sum of money.

Norman (Andrew Burlap) has a bad feeling about the situation.

"If she comes to the house, we're gonna be her disciples," he says. "She thinks that the Holy Spirit possess her and gives her power."

Still, the mother-in-law manages to find her way into the couple's home, and Belinda soon realizes that the woman is attempting to replace her.

The Front Room is the most recent film from A24, the studio behind MaXXXine, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The horror movie was inspired by a Susan Hill short story, and it lands in theaters Sept. 6.