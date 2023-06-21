Grammy-winning singer Brandi Carlile will release a concert special with HBO in July.

HBO said in a press release Wednesday that Brandi Carlile : In the Canyon Haze - Live from Laurel Canyon will premiere July 1 8 p.m. EDT. The special will also be available to stream on Max.

In the Canyon Haze was originally broadcast live from Los Angeles' historic Laurel Canyon neighborhood in 2022.

The special is directed by Sam Wrench (Lizzo: Live in Concert) and features Carlile as she performs songs from her album In These Silent Days and other tracks, including her version of David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

"A once-in-a-lifetime event, Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze features nods to the artists who shaped the singer-songwriter's voice, while solidifying her place among the best performers of all time," an official synopsis reads.

HBO released a trailer for the special that shows Carlile performing her song "Broken Horses."

Carlile most recently released In the Canyon Haze, a repackaged version of In These Silent Days, in September 2022.