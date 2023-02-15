Boyz II Men spoofed their hit song "I'll Make Love to You" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The R&B group performed a parody version of the song during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night talk show on Valentine's Day.

Boyz II Men switched up the song to "I'll Make Love to You (But We Don't Have To)." The lyrics imagined a more tame date night than the original.

"Close the door / Wash this dish / I'll put all the forks away / It's our 15th Valentine's Day / We're gonna celebrate once this house is clean / Pour some wine / In my favorite coffee mug / Are the kids finally asleep? / Said we'd do it once a week / But we don't have to, babe / Let's see what's on TV," the group sang.

Boyz II Men released "I'll Make Love to You" in 1994. The song appears on the group's second studio album, II.

Boyz II Men's most recent album, Under the Streetlight, was released in 2017.

The group is in the midst of a North American tour and will next perform Friday in Boston, Mass.