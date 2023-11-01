Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Boy Swallows Universe.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Wednesday featuring Travis Fimmel (Vikings) and Felix Cameron.

Boy Swallows Universe is based on the Trent Dalton novel of the same name. The series follows Eli Bell (Cameron), "a boy doing his best to hold his fractured family together in 1980s Brisbane."

The teaser opens with scenes of a happy family and idyllic summer. The tone then changes to tease the "crime, drugs and danger" to come.

The series "shows what happens when boyhood innocence collides with the brutal adult world," according to an official description.

Phoebe Tonkin , Zac Burgess and Lee Tiger Halley also star.

Boy Swallows Universe is "coming soon" to Netflix.