Orion released a clip from the comedy Bottoms on Monday. The film opens in theaters Friday.

The clip shows high school girls PJ (Rachel Sennott), Josie (Ayo Edebiri) and Hazel (Ruby Cruz) discussing forming a fight club at their high school. Josie raises the issue that they don't actually know how to fight.

PJ insists they can fake it by instinct and tries to use feminism to convince Josie, but Josie calls her out on it. Finally, it is the prospect of meeting the beautiful cheerleaders of the school that convinces Josie to move forward.

UPI reviewed Bottoms and praised the sort of satire demonstrated in this clip. When PJ invokes feminism, Josie reminds her that her favorite show is Entourage, the HBO comedy about an actor and his friend trying to get laid.

Hazel also keeps bringing up PJ and Josie's time in juvie, which was a rumor they just never corrected.

Emma Seligman directed Bottoms and co-wrote the script with Sennott.