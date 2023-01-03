Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new film Boston Strangler.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the true crime drama Tuesday featuring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon

Boston Stranger is written and directed by Matt Ruskin. The film follows Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley) and Jean Cole (Coon), two reporters who worked to break the story of the Boston Strangler, a serial killer responsible for the death of 13 women in Boston, Mass., in the 1960s.

"Experience the thrilling true story of two reporters who led the charge to unravel one of the most infamous serial murder cases of all time," Hulu tweeted.

Alessandro Nivola, Chris Cooper and David Dastmalchian also star.

Boston Strangler premieres March 17 on Hulu. The film is produced by Ridley Scott , Kevin J. Walsh, Michael Pruss, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley.

The movie will be accompanied by a three-part companion podcast from ABC Audio, an ABC News division, ahead of the film's debut. The podcast is hosted by journalist and former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr.

Knightley most recently appeared in the film Silent Night.