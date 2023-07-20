The Borderlands movie has an official release date.

Producers announced Thursday that the sci-fi action comedy will open in theaters Aug. 9, 2024.

Borderlands is based on the video game series of the same name. The big-screen adaptation is written by Eli Roth and Joe Crombie and directed by Roth (Hostel).

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu and Jamie Lee Curtis star.

Borderlands follows Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter who returns to her home planet of Pandora to search for the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez). Lilith teams up with a group of misfits -- Roland (Kevin Hart), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Claptrap (Jack Black) -- to find the missing girl.

The original Borderlands video game was released in 2009 and followed by two sequels, Borderlands 2 (2012) and Borderlands 3 (2019). Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel was also released in 2014.

The video game series is one of the most successful video game franchises, with more than 68 million units sold worldwide.