Book Club: The Next Chapter is a sequel to the 2018 film Book Club. The movies follow four longtime friends -- Diane (Keaton), Vivian (Fonda), Sharon (Bergen) and Carol (Steenburgen) -- who first met at a book club.
In the sequel, the four friends head to Rome, Italy, for Vivian's bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to Arthur (Don Johnson).
"The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure," an official synopsis reads.
