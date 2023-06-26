Peacock announced Monday that the film Book Club: The Next Chapter will premiere on the streaming service June 30. The film opened in theaters May 12.

Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen returned from the 2018 Book Club. In the sequel, they take a trip to Italy.

Focus Features released the sequel. The original was a Paramount Pictures release. Focus Features is also part of the NBC Universal family that includes Peacock.

Craig T. Nelson, Andy Garcia and Don Johnson also return, joined by Giancarlo Giannini.

Bill Holderman wrote the sequel with Erin Simms. Holderman directed.

Book Club: The Next Chapter is also available for rent or purchase on streaming services Prime Video, Apple TV+, Vudu, YouTube, Redbox and more. The sequel will be released on DVD and Blu-ray July 11.