Music icon Bonnie Raitt is set to undergo surgery for an undisclosed medical condition and rescheduling several of her upcoming concerts to give her time to recover.

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address. The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks," according to a message on the 73-year-old singer's Twitter feed.

So far, five tour dates in May are being postponed and Raitt's planned performance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend on May 14 has been canceled.

"It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen," her statement said.

"Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time."

The Grammy winner hopes to resume her 2023 concert tour in Dublin, Ireland, on June 1.

Raitt's hits include "Something to Talk About," "I Can't Make You Love Me" and "Just Like That."

She was presented with The Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year honor and is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.