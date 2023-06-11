Bonnie Milligan and Brandon Uranowitz were among the early winners at the Tony Awards ceremony in New York Sunday.

Milligan picked up the prize for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Kimberly Akimbo, which also won for Best Original Score, while Uranowitz was named Best Featured Actor in a Play for Leopoldstadt.

Life of Pi earned the honor for Best Scenic Design of a Play.

Academy Award-winning West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose is hosting the event, which will feature performances by the casts of the Broadway musicals Camelot, A Beautiful Noise, Funny Girl, Into the Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

A special performance is also being planned by Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Some Like It Hot topped this year's nominees with 13 nominations, including Best Musical.

& Juliet, New York, New York and Shucked followed with nine nominations each, while Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street both have eight.

Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, Into the Woods, Leopoldstadt and Parade are each up for six awards.